Experts: future of winter supplies to North is in using airships, drones

YAKUTSK, October 4. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicles, airships, and hovercraft in future could be very effective in delivering goods to the North. Every year, big consignments are transported to Siberia and the Far East. Alternative transport for such supplies was a topic at the Northern Forum, which was organized in Yakutsk in late September.

The so-called Northern supplies are organized to Russia’s 25 regions. However, the prevailing share of goods (85% of consignments and 75% of related costs) is transported to four regions - Yakutia, Chukotka, the Magadan and Krasnoyarsk regions. Every Northern supply is sufficient to satisfy the demand of about three million people. All the cargos are taken to the North by about 300 sea and river vessels within navigation seasons. The supplies are unloaded at ports, and from there vehicles bring the food and fuel to remote areas by the so-called winter roads.

"The sciences offer innovative technologies," Yuri Danilov of the North-Eastern Federal University said. "We see progress in IT technologies, remote positioning, remote sensing of the Earth, and the high-speed Internet. They boost also development of unmanned technologies. <…> Over some 20-25 years we have been thinking about them as fiction, and now we speak about UAVs."

Yakutia as pilot region

Yakutia could be called a trend-setter in using modern technologies in the Northern supplies. The region is a pilot area to digitalize the process - to make a ‘digital double.’

Yakutia plans to use UAVs. Deputy Minister of Transport and Road Infrastructures Olga Rafailova told TASS the region plans to enter an agreement with Abraham Technology to organize an Arctic cluster of unmanned aviation. The company’s Director General Stanislav Kochkin said the project’s center would be Tiksi - a town on the Laptev Sea shore.

"Next spring, we plan to launch two test routes [near Tiksi]," the company’s representative said. "Those would be deliveries of food products, medicines, small cargos, equipment, automatic inspection of the environment, control of natural phenomena and transport routes."

Later on, the Yakut experience could be used in other regions, he added.

The North-Eastern Federal University’s representative Alexei Shvetsov told the audience the modern drones in terms of flight range and payload could be used mostly to deliver medicines and medical goods, electronics, spare parts, and children’s nutrition. This option could be very important in emergency situations, when deliveries must be organized without delays.

He pointed to an advantage of using drones - training operators is elementary, he said. "It is not a helicopter or a plane - operators do not need university degrees. <…> Three-month courses could be sufficient. For example, a settlement could have its resident trained to use the technology," he added.

Ideas from past times

Unmanned aerial vehicles are not the only possible transport alternative for the Arctic. Specialists have reiterated the idea of the early 20th century, when experts said airships could compete with planes in the Arctic’s development.

The Airships of Yakutia Company told TASS about how this direction may develop. Airships, they said, could speed up deliveries of bulky cargo to the North, and they also could be used for LNG deliveries to Arctic settlements. Yakutia has sufficient fuel for zeppelins: according to Danilov, deposits of helium are available on the Chayandinskoye field.

"We know projects of catamaran-type airships with additional screws, similar to those gyroplanes have," he said.

The expert highlighted another direction - hovercraft (or air-cushion vehicles), which were produced actively in the Soviet times. "Take, for example, the Caspian Monster (a Soviet hovercraft with the payload over 300 tonnes - TASS)," he said. "We probably do not plan such big shipments, but anyway hovercraft could be well developed."

Potential

Over recent decades, Yakutia has faced lower levels of river waters. This problem is typical also for other regions, including the Krasnoyarsk Region. The insufficient water amounts cut river navigation seasons, and the shipping companies have to manage all the Northern transportation within limited time frames.

Experts stressed, alternative transportation means could be used year-round, in complicated weather conditions, and unlike ground transport they would not affect the fragile Arctic ecology. Nor they depend on water levels in rivers.

"As for the unmanned aviation, the absence of a crew and wider exploitation terms for such crafts, including night time or bad weather, of course will drop the delivery costs," Yakutia’s representative to the Russian president, Andrei Fedotov, said. "This transport could be more cost-effective than pressing snow to make winter roads."

In 2020, the Northern supplies made 3.1 million tonnes, worth 72.1 billion rubles ($991 million). The state support in 2020 was 22.1 billion rubles ($304 million).