Eurasian Economic Union to negotiate free trade zone creation with India in 2021

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may negotiate the creation of a free trade zone with India in the first half of 2021, Deputy Director of the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) Trade Policy Department Mikhail Cherekaev said on Monday.
"The decision to begin the negotiations was taken back in 2016. However, we have not started a substantive discussion of the content of the agreement with the Indian side thus far. We plan to hold a round of talks in the first half of next year," he said.
In 2019, trade turnover between EAEU member-states and India amounted to $13.8 bln, whereas in first nine months of 2020 it reached $9 bln. Russia is India’s biggest trade partner among EAEU nations.
Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma said earlier that the creation of a free trade zone between India and EAEU will allow boosting trade turnover to $15 bln.
The Eurasian Economic Union has already entered into free trade zone agreements with Vietnam and Singapore, as well as a temporary agreement with Iran. The talks on free trade zones are underway with Egypt, Israel, and Argentina.