Eurasian Economic Union to negotiate free trade zone creation with India in 2021

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may negotiate the creation of a free trade zone with India in the first half of 2021, Deputy Director of the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) Trade Policy Department Mikhail Cherekaev said on Monday.

"The decision to begin the negotiations was taken back in 2016. However, we have not started a substantive discussion of the content of the agreement with the Indian side thus far. We plan to hold a round of talks in the first half of next year," he said.