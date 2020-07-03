Free trade zone agreement between EAEU, Israel to be concluded in 2020

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The free trade zone agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Israel may be concluded this year, Israel’s Charge d'Affaires Yacov Livne said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Friday.

"One important issue that we are addressing is a free trade zone between Israel and the Eurasian Economic Union. I think there are all possibilities to finalize the talks this year, sign [the agreement] and implement it," the Israeli diplomat said.

"That will also provide an important impetus to our bilateral economic relations," he added.

The Eurasian Economic Union entered earlier into free trade zone agreements with Vietnam, Singapore and Serbia. A temporary agreement with Iran has been signed, leading to creation of a free trade zone. The talks on entering into free trade zone agreements with Egypt, Israel and Argentina are underway. Jordan and Thailand have initiated creation of a free trade zone with the Union. All in all, around 50 proposals have been received from various countries and integrations on establishing partnership relations with EAEU.