Russian economy hedged from global volatility-related risks, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Russian economy is hedged from the risks related to global economic volatility, which do not influence Russia’s macroeconomic indicators, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"That is, of course, a question to be addressed to the government," he said when asked whether the Kremlin is worried about the recent exchange rate volatility of the ruble.

"I can only say that certain volatility existed previously as well, and oftentimes, almost always, the ruble bounced back. That is why though volatility currently exists as the global economic environment is unstable now, and volatility in various sectors of the global economy cannot but influence (Russia), I should note again that it does not influence macroeconomic indicators of the Russian economy, which is hedged from risks due to the government’s economic policy," Peskov explained.