Russian Defense Ministry sets up coordination council for security in border areas

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry said it established a coordination council on issues of military security in border areas.

Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held the first meeting of the council.

"I ordered the creation of a coordination council on issues of military security in the border territories: the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions. Its purpose is to improve the efficiency of comprehensive support for battlegroups that are engaged in guarding the state border, protecting the territory and population of the regions," Belousov said.