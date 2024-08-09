IAEA chief calls for 'maximum restraint' around Kursk nuke plant

VIENNA, August 9. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has called for "maximum restraint" amid the situation in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, where the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is located, to avoid a nuclear accident.

"I would like to appeal to all sides to exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid a nuclear accident with the potential for serious radiological consequences. I am personally in contact with the relevant authorities of both countries and will continue to be seized of the matter. I will continue to update the international community as appropriate," he said in a statement on the agency’s website.

Grossi also noted that it is necessary to ensure the physical integrity of a nuclear power plant regardless of its location.

He added that the agency has been monitoring the situation on "the reported military activities taking place in the vicinity of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP)."

"In view of the reportedly significant military activity, I wish to remind all parties of the seven indispensable pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during an armed conflict. Additionally, I emphasize the five concrete principles to help to ensure nuclear safety and security which have been established for the Zaporozhye NPP in the context of the current conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, and which are equally applicable in this situation," the IAEA chief added.