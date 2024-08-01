Ukraine lost more than 60,000 troops in July, Russian Defense Ministry data show

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Ukraine lost more than 60,000 servicemen in the area of the special military operation in July, data from the Russian Defense Ministry show.

From July 1 to 5, Ukrainian losses were up to 9,875 troops in all theaters of military operations. They were up to 14,070 from July 6 to 12, and up to 13,075 from July 13 to 19. The figure was up to 23,610 in the period from July 20 to 31.

This means Ukraine’s losses totaled up to 60,630 servicemen in July. The enemy’s daily losses average about 2,000 people. Most losses happen in the areas of responsibility of the Russian battlegroups South and West.