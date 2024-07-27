Russian deputy defense minister meets with Chinese Navy commander

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin met with Admiral Hu Zhongming, Commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy in St. Petersburg, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On July 27, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin held a meeting with the Commander of the People's Liberation Army Navy, Admiral Hu Zhongming, who arrived in the Russian Federation to participate in the Main Naval Parade. During the meeting they discussed pressing issues of Russian-Chinese naval cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Russian deputy defense minister thanked China for active participation in Navy Day celebrations, which are held in St. Petersburg and Vladivostok.