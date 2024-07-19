Battlegroup West howitzers destroy Ukrainian drones warehouse, takeoff point

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Crews of D-30 howitzers of the Battlegroup West destroyed a concealed warehouse and a takeoff point of Ukrainian drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Artillery units of the 1st guards tank army are delivering accurate strikes 24 hours a day against identified military targets, positions, fortifications, materiel and manpower of the Ukrainian army in the special military operation zone. This time, crews of D-30 howitzers of a tank division of the 1st guards tank army of the Battlegroup West destroyed a concealed storage facility and a takeoff point of enemy ‘birds’ in the special military operation zone," the ministry said.

The artillerists helped the infantry to advance and capture more advantageous lines.