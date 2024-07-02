Naval aircraft hammer enemy targets during drills in Russia’s westernmost region

KALININGRAD, July 2. /TASS/. Crews of Su-30SM2 multirole fighter jets and Su-24M tactical frontline bombers of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation delivered precision bombing strikes at enemy ground targets during drills in Russia’s westernmost exclave of the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

The drills have brought together over 15 aircraft and more than 300 personnel from a composite air regiment of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation. The naval aviation pilots are accomplishing combat training objectives both in the daytime and at night and about 50 sorties have been planned, the press office specified.

"Training flights have focused on tactical scenarios of accomplishing assigned missions: providing fire support for land troops, destroying a notional enemy’s dug-in command posts, massed armor and manpower and conducting aerial reconnaissance. The crews of Su-30SM2 fighter aircraft and Su-24M frontline bombers of the Fleet’s naval aviation conducted pinpoint bombing by OFAB-250-270 high-explosive fragmentation aerial bombs against full-size targets," the press office said in a statement.

The pilots accomplished the objectives of precision bombing at altitudes of 900 meters to 2,000 meters and at speeds of up to 1,000 km/h against a target field at an aviation training ground in the east of the Kaliningrad Region. The aircraft crews also practiced combat maneuvering and measures to evade the simulated enemy’s fighter aircraft and air defenses, it said.

"The tactical flight exercise will last several days and the crews will fire aircraft guns, drop bombs of various modifications, practice maneuvering in aerial combats and bombing runs under enemy jamming," the press office said.