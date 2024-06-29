Five people killed, five injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Kursk Region in past day

KURSK, June 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ drone attacks on residential areas in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region over the past 24 hours have left five people killed and five more wounded, Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"It has already been reported that after the drop [of explosives] from a Ukrainian drone in the village of Gorodishche, five people were killed, including two children. Two more members of that family are receiving treatment in the regional hospital <…>. In addition, as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack, a driver, who lives in the Korenevo district, sustained wounds on the road to Sudzha. <...> Two local residents suffered concussion when the village of Guevo was shelled," Smirnov said.

The acting governor said that the Ukrainian drone attacks targeted populated localities in the Rylsk, Glushkovo and Korenevo districts.

"As a result of a Ukrainian drone dropping an explosive device on the village of Anatolyevka in the Rylsk district, the power supply has been disrupted, one of the streets is experiencing a power outage. Repairs will be carried out when the situation makes it possible," Smirnov said.

According to the governor, six Ukrainian drones were eliminated and neutralized in the border areas with small arms and electronic warfare systems.