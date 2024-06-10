Seven people injured by Ukrainian strikes at DPR in 24 hours

DONETSK, June 11. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out 49 strikes at the Donetsk People’s Republic, the DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center on Ukrainian war crimes reported.

"We have received reports about four injured civilians and three injured Ministry of Emergency Situations employees," the mission said. "A total of 29 strikes were registered on the Donetsk direction, 18 strikes were registered on the Gorlovka direction, 1 - on the Yasinovataya direction, and 1 - on the Dokuchayevsk direction."

The Ukranian forces fired 129 munitions, damaging three residential buildings and five infrastructure facilities.