Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility for strike on US military base — media

WASHINGTON, January 29. /TASS/. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq group has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a US military base on the Jordanian-Syrian border, the Washington Post reported, citing a senior official with the organization.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group, claimed responsibility for the attack. "If the US keeps supporting Israel, there will be escalations," the official said, as cited by the newspaper. "All US interests in the region are legitimate targets and we don’t care about US threats to respond," he added.

The Associated Press sources confirmed that the attack had been carried out by an Iraqi group.

Earlier, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations told the IRNA news agency that Tehran had nothing to do with the attack.

The US Central Command said in a statement on January 28 that three US service members had been killed and 34 injured in a drone attack. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin pledged to "respond at a time and place of our choosing." The Al Hadath TV channel reported that the strike had targeted the T-22 facility near the US base. According to the media outlet, the US forces are working to figure out why air defenses installed at a base in Syria’s Al Tanf failed to prevent the drone attack.