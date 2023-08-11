Transfer of Polish troops to Belarus border may spark new world war — French politician

PARIS, August 11. /TASS/. The deployment of Polish troops to the country’s eastern border with Belarus could provoke another world war, Florian Philippot, leader of French political party Les Patriotes and former member of the European Parliament (MEP), said.

"Poland has announced the deployment of 10,000 troops on the border with Belarus. This is madness," Philippot wrote on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter - TASS), "The madmen want a World War Three. They must be stopped."

The politician pointed out that "if Poland enters the war," NATO and EU countries will have to "follow."

Earlier, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in an interview with Polish Radio that the country’s armed forces intend to send 10,000 servicemen to the border with Belarus. Of them, 4,000 will augment the border guards, while another 6,000 will be stationed in the region. Warsaw made this decision after the appearance of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) on Belarusian soil and the alleged violation of Polish airspace by two Belarusian military helicopters.

According to the Polish government, the main reason for strengthening defenses of the border with Belarus is a new spike in the migration crisis that has been dragging on since the fall of 2021. According to Polish border guards, there has been a spike in the number of migrants trying to illegally enter Poland, who have displayed noteworthy aggressiveness, pelting border guards with stones, bottles and sticks. According to Warsaw, the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border is being provoked by the Belarusian and Russian authorities in order to destabilize the situation on NATO's eastern flank. Minsk and Moscow have repeatedly denied these allegations.