25,000 Ukrainian servicemen completed or currently undergo training in EU — news agency

BERLIN, July 20. /TASS/. At least 25,000 Ukrainian servicemen have already completed or are currently undergoing training in EU countries, the German news agency DPA reported on Thursday.

According to the agency, the current training plans provide for the training of 30,000 Ukrainian servicemen on the territory of the European Union. However, this goal will soon be reached, as 25,000 servicemen have already completed the training program or are currently undergoing it, the DPA pointed out.

"New quantitative and qualitative training goals should be set in the near future," the news agency quoted EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell as saying in a document containing proposals prepared for the July 20 meeting of EU foreign ministers.