US plans to clone NATO in Asia to subjugate independent states — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The stability of Asia causes Washington’s discontent and this explains why it wants to clone an equivalent of NATO in Asia to subjugate independent states, the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"Washington is very unhappy about stability in Asia that has developed as a result of World War II and the liberation movements," he said.

He believes that the US Indo-Pacific strategy, unveiled by the White House in mid-February last year, is "an attempt to create an Asian equivalent of NATO" - a new alliance that "will become another aggressive bloc directed against China and Russia" and also be used to subjugate independent states.

Patrushev pointed out that the rearmament of the Australian fleet within the framework of the new AUKUS alliance (includes Australia, Britain and the US), including the supply of nuclear submarines, military support for Taiwan and South Korea, has a long-term aim - "establishing US and NATO dominance over Eurasia from its eastern flank."