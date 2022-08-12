Russian defense firm to show latest BT-3F amphibious armored vehicle at Army forum

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Kurganmashzavod (part of High-Precision Systems Group within the state tech corporation Rostec) will demonstrate the cutting-edge BT-3F amphibious armored personnel carrier with enhanced armor at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum, Company Executive Director Pyotr Tyukov told TASS on Friday.

"We will demonstrate the BT-3F with enhanced protection. We have offered this configuration amid the need for such vehicles in the special military operation," the executive director said.

The BT-3F amphibious armored personnel carrier is based on the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle and is designed to carry a total of 14 infantry personnel. The vehicle weighs over 18 tonnes and its armor provides all-round protection from large-caliber machine-guns.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum will open on August 15 and run through August 21. The forum will include 289 events that will be held on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and in the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions. Military delegations of 72 countries will take part in the forum.