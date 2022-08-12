Russia to feature latest MiG-31I fighter at Army 2022 arms show

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The latest MiG-31I fighter jet and some unmanned aerial vehicles will be on display at the Army 2022 international arms show, Russian Air Force Commander, Aerospace Forces Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant-General Sergey Dronov said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper published on Friday.

"The static exposition will demonstrate three types of training aircraft: Yak-130, DA-42T and L-410UVP-E20 while the broadest range of 10 models will involve operational-tactical aircraft (Su-24M, Su-25SM3, Su-35S, Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-57, MiG-29SMT, MiG-31BM, MiG-31I and MiG-35S)," the commander said.

The static show will also feature Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 long-range missile-carrying bombers, Il-76MD-90A, An-72 and An-2 military transport planes and an Il-78M aerial refueling tanker, he added.

The latest drones to be on display at the Army 2022 show will include Inokhodets-UAV and Inokhodets-UAV-S unmanned aerial vehicles produced by Kronshtadt and Forpost-RU, Altius-RU, Molniya and Korsar aerial platforms manufactured by the Urals Civil Aviation Plant. Also, aerial target simulators produced by the Urals Civil Aviation Plant will be demonstrated at the forum, Dronov said.

On the day of the forum’s opening, Tu-160, Tu-95MS and Tu-22M3 bombers will fly over the Kubinka airfield near Moscow to mark the centenary of the Tupolev Design Bureau, the Air Force chief said.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum will open on August 15 and run through August 21. The forum will include 289 events that will be held on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and in the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions. Military delegations of 72 countries will take part in the forum.