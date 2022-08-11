Russian defense firm to feature Su-57 fifth-generation fighter at Army 2022 arms show

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will demonstrate the Russian Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum, the UAC announced on Thursday.

The cutting-edge aircraft will be on display at the entry to the Congress and Exhibition Center in the Patriot Park outside Moscow, it said.

"As this year’s major attraction, the Su-57 fifth-generation aircraft platform will be demonstrated in the immediate vicinity of the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center," the UAC press office said in a statement.

The UAC Demonstration Center will present a multimedia exposition and a model line of combat, transport, strategic and special aviation aircraft manufactured by the corporation's plants, in particular, Su-34, Su-35, Su-57, Su-30SM, Yak-130, Yak-152, Il-78MK-90A, Il-76MD-90A, Il-112V, Tu-160, Tu-22M3, Tu-95MS, MiG-31, MiG-35, MiG-29K and Be-200 planes. The interactive panels in the Demonstration Center will enable visitors to get acquainted with the characteristics of the aircraft, the statement says.

At the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow, a static exposition will feature a part of the model range of aircraft produced and modernized by UAC enterprises. Aircraft in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces will participate in the flight program during the Army 2022 forum, the press office said.

"As part of the Forum, a special historical exposition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Tupolev Design Bureau will be held at the UAC Demo Center on the territory of the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center. The famous Tupolev Design Bureau will celebrate its anniversary in October 2022. The exposition will show the main milestones of the 100-year path of the design bureau, which developed many unique aircraft," the statement says.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum will run on August 15-21 on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and in the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions.

Su-57 multirole fighter

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a Russian-made fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of aerial, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of reaching a supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.

Russia’s Aerospace Force will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028. The first Su-57 fighter was delivered to the Russian troops in 2020.