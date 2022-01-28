New battalion of S-400 air defense systems goes on combat alert in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. A new battalion of S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems went on combat duty in the air defense regiment stationed in the town of Dmitrov near Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On Friday, January 28, the combat teams of a surface-to-air missile battalion of the Dmitrov anti-aircraft missile regiment operating within the Aerospace Force’s air defense formation stationed in the Moscow Region, which received a new battalion set of S-400 ‘Triumf’ systems for service, went on combat alert to provide air defense for Moscow and Russia’s Central Industrial Region," the statement says.

The new S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems arrived at their permanent deployment site in the Moscow Region in late December after they successfully accomplished initial missile firings at the Kapustin Yar proving range in the Astrakhan Region," the ministry specified.

"The combat teams prepared the surface-to-air missile systems and sites for air defense combat alert in the assigned responsibility area," the statement says.

Currently, five surface-to-air missile regiments armed with S-400 ‘Triumf’ systems are providing air defense for Moscow and Russia’s Central Industrial Region as part of the Aerospace Force’s air defense formations, the ministry said.

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.