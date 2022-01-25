Combat readiness inspection kicks off in Russia’s south

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 25. /TASS/. Military units of Russia’s Southern Military District were put on high alert within a combat readiness inspection, the District’s press office told journalists Tuesday, adding that over 6,000 servicemen were dispatched to proving grounds to carry out training missions.

"Southern Military District’s military units were put on high alert over drill alarm, and dispatched to their deployment areas. In accordance with the inspection plans, a number of military units commenced their march to military proving grounds, located a significant distance away from their permanent deployment locations, to perform training missions," the statement says.

The inspection is supervised by Southern Military District commander Alexander Dvornikov.

"The single situation plan will include missions for ground forces, air force and air defense, as well as Black Sea Fleet and Caspian Flotilla naval groups," the commander said, according to the press office.