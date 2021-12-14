Russian Navy forces get latest Barnaul-T air reconnaissance system for Arctic operation

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The latest Barnaul-T reconnaissance/air defense control systems arrived for the Northern Fleet’s motorized infantry, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"New Barnaul-T reconnaissance/air defense control systems have arrived for a separate motor rifle brigade of the Northern Fleet’s army corps. The personnel of the brigade’s surface-to-air missile battalion have already held the first classes in Arctic conditions. The motor rifle troops practiced the elements of a march on cross country terrain and the system’s deployment on combat positions," the press office said in a statement.

The Barnaul-T reconnaissance/control module mounted on the MT-LBU tracked chassis features the enhanced cross country capability and employs its own integrated air reconnaissance equipment that helps conduct reconnaissance round-the-clock, exercise command and control of subordinate troops and their armaments in warfare on combat positions and in a march, the statement says.

The new equipment helps raise the efficiency of command and control of air defense forces and capabilities and their coordination, boosts the hardware’s mobility and survivability in a combat environment. The motor rifle brigade’s anti-aircraft gunners have undergone four-month re-training at the Eisk training center and will continue learning to operate the new hardware in the new year, the press office said.