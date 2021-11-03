Artificial intelligence may cause breakthrough to improve weapons' parameters — Putin

SOCHI, November 3. /TASS/. The use of artificial intelligence in the armed forces is acquiring top priority, because such technologies can bring about a breakthrough in improving weapons' combat parameters, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at another conference devoted to defense issues on Wednesday.

"Let me stress one fundamental aspect. The use of artificial intelligence technologies has top priority in creating these and other weapon systems of the future," Putin said while speaking about hypersonic systems.

He stressed that AI technologies "must bring about a qualitative breakthrough in enhancing weapons' combat capabilities."

"Such technologies should be used more actively in personnel and weapons command systems, communication and data transmission means and also high accuracy missiles," Putin believes.

Of no less importance, he said, is the introduction of AI technologies in creating new highly autonomous robots and in the remote control of drones and deep submergence vehicles.

"All these priorities and tasks must be reflected to the full extent in the new state program for armaments extending till 2033," he said.

Putin stressed that the work on a unified system of reference data for shaping the program was already underway at the Defense Ministry.

"The key task here is to ensure the weapon systems and equipment that will be manufactured and supplied to the armed forces under this program should reliably protect Russia from potential threats," he concluded.