Nuclear submarine Perm will be the first regular Zircon submarine carrier — source

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The first regular submarine carrier of the newest Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles will be the Project 885M nuclear submarine Perm (code Yasen-M) of a modified design, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS.

"Among the nuclear submarines of project 885M, the fifth submarine Perm will be the first regular carrier of the Zircons, which will be structurally slightly different from its predecessors," the source said.

According to the source, the transfer of the Perm submarine to the Russian Navy is planned for 2025.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information.

Currently, Sevmash (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) is building six nuclear submarines of project 885M. Submarines Severodvinsk and Kazan are part of the Russian Navy, submarine Novosibirsk is being tested. It is scheduled to be handed over to the fleet by the end of the year.