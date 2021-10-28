Russian guided missile frigate holds missile firings in Arctic drills

MURMANSK, October 28. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov struck air and sea targets with missiles during drills in the Barents Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The crew of the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov practiced fire against air and sea targets from the Poliment-Redut surface-to-air missile system. The combat exercise was held at the Northern Fleet’s combat training naval ranges in the Barents Sea," the press office said in a statement.

The area of the missile firings was closed for shipping and flights by the water area protection brigade from the Kola Flotilla of All-Arms Forces, which also launched target missiles simulating enemy air targets, the statement says.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov returned to its home naval base of Severomorsk after the missile firings, the press office said.

About the frigate

The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov is among the Northern Fleet’s most advanced warships. It was built at the Severnaya Verf Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest and made operational in the Fleet in July 2018.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov participated in the trials of Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles. During the trials, the warship performed several successful missile firings.

The Admiral Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead frigate. Warships of this class displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of up to 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missile launchers, and also with Poliment-Redut surface-to-air missile systems.

Project 22350 frigates are multi-purpose combat ships capable of effectively fighting enemy surface ships, aircraft and submarines and delivering strikes against ground and coastal installations to a range of over 1,500 km.