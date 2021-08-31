Russia agreeing integrated air defense deals with Central Asian states, Armenia

ASTRAKHAN, August 31. /TASS/. An agreement on creating an integrated Russia-Tajikistan regional air defense system is undergoing its ratification and similar deals are being discussed with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia, Deputy Chairman of the Air Defense Coordination Committee under the CIS Defense Ministers’ Council Colonel-General Yuri Grekhov said on Tuesday.

"The agreement on creating the integrated regional air defense system of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tajikistan signed on April 27, 2021, is undergoing the procedure of its ratification," the general said after a meeting of the Air Defense Coordination Committee.

Currently, a draft agreement on creating a Russia-Kyrgyzstan integrated regional air defense system "is undergoing the procedure of inter-state approval," he added. Following the completion of this work, the draft deal will be submitted to the defense ministers of both countries for signing, the general said.

Also, work is underway "for the practical implementation of the agreements between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan," he said.

The CIS integrated air defense system of forces and capabilities currently comprises 19 aviation units, 38 anti-aircraft missile formations, 15 radio-technical units, nine air defense brigades and three electronic warfare units. The national commands exercise command and control of these forces and capabilities while the chairman of the Air Defense Coordination Committee coordinates joint activities.