Russian Pantsyr-S and Buk-M2 systems intercept seven missiles fired by Israeli fighter jet

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Israeli fighter jets fired eight guided missiles at an area southeast of Syria’s Aleppo, seven of them were intercepted by the Pantsyr-S and Buk-M2 systems of Russian manufacture, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"In a span from 23:39 to 23:51 on July 19, four F-16 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force entered Syria’s airspace via the US-controlled al-Tanf zone and fired eight guided missiles at facilities southeast of the city of Aleppo," he said.

According to Kulit, seven missiles were downed by the Russian-made Pantsyr-S and Buk-M2 systems that were on combat duty. One missile damaged the building of a research center in the settlement of Safira in the Aleppo governorate," he said.

The Dubai-based Al Hadath television channel reported earlier on Tuesday that Israel had delivered airstrikes at defense enterprises near al-Safira. According to Al Hadath, strikes were also delivered at weapons depots belonging to pro-Iranian Shia units fighting on the part of the Syrian army. Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen television channel reported that a research center near Aleppo was a target of airstrikes.

Syria’s SANA agency said earlier citing a military source that the Syrian air defense forces had repelled an attack by the Israeli Air Force southeast of Aleppo late on Monday.