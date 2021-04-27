West opposes integrational processes on post-Soviet territory, says Russian defense chief

DUSHANBE, April 27. /TASS/. The West is actively opposing integration processes in the post-Soviet area, and the potential for conflict is building up around the perimeter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said Tuesday.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, Shoigu noted during the meeting of CSTO Defense Ministers, that the "spectrum of threats and challenges has widened significantly" in the Post-Soviet security bloc’s regions.

"Meanwhile, this is taking place against the background of the West’s active opposition to the integration processes in the post-Soviet space and the involvement of the countries of the region in their own sphere of interests," Fomin quoted Shoigu as saying.

According to Fomin, Shoigu noted that the West constantly seeks to drive a wedge between the CSTO countries, and to interfere in their internal affairs and spark "color revolutions." At the same time, various programs and agreements are being persistently imposed and under any possible pretexts.

"Such projects, the Defense Minister said, are unlikely to significantly strengthen regional security. They usually have covert goals," Fomin stressed.