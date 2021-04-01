Russian Navy frigate holds successful air defense firings in Arctic drills

The warship hit two target missiles launched by the missile corvette Aisberg, the press office said in a statement.

MURMANSK, April 1. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov held successful firings from the shipborne Poliment-Redut surface-to-air missile system in the Barents Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

The small missile ship Rassvet exercised control of the air defense firings. Four other ships of the Kola Flotilla of All-Arms Forces - the small anti-submarine warfare ships Brest and Snezhnogorsk and the coastal minesweepers Kolomna and Yadrin closed the sea area for shipping and flights during the firings, the statement says.

The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov is among the Northern Fleet’s most advanced warships. It was built at the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest and made operational in the Fleet in July 2018.

In late 2020, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov participated in the trials of Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles. During the trials, the warship performed several successful missile firings.

The Admiral Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead frigate. Warships of this class displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of up to 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missile launchers, and also with Poliment-Redut surface-to-air missile systems.

Project 22350 frigates are multi-purpose combat ships capable of effectively fighting enemy surface ships, aircraft and submarines and delivering strikes against ground and coastal installations to a range of over 1,500 km.