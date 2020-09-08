Russian, Serbian military to arrive in Belarus for military drills on September 10-15

MINSK, September 8. /TASS/. Participants in the joint Russian-Serbian-Belarusian Slavic Brotherhood 2020 military exercise will arrive in Belarus between September 10 and September 15, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense announced in its Telegram channel Tuesday.

"The Slavic Brotherhood 2020 multinational Belarusian-Russian-Serbian military drills will take place at the Brestsky proving ground of the 38th Airborne Brigade," the ministry said. "The participants’ arrival is planned for September 10 to September 15."

The drills will be led by a Belarusian Special Forces representative. Servicemen from Belarus, Russia and Serbia will practice joint actions on fighting terrorism, the ministry noted.

On September 2, Chiefs of General Staff of Russia and Belarus Valery Gerasimov and Alexander Volfovich discussed bilateral military cooperation and preparation for the Slavic Brotherhood 2020 drills in Belarus and the Caucasus 2020 strategic drills which will take place in Russia.

The Slavic Brotherhood drills took place in trilateral format for the first time in Russia in 2015. In November 2016, Serbia hosted them, and Belarus did in 2017. In 2018, the drills once again took place in Russia.