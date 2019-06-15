Slavic Brotherhood 2019 military exercise begins in Serbia

BELGRADE, June 15. /TASS/. An international tactical military exercise, Slavic Brotherhood 2019, began in the Serbian city of Pancevo on Friday, the country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The tactical drills, to last until June 27, involve over 1,000 servicemen from Russia, Belarus and Serbia, as well as about 50 pieces of military hardware and Il-76MD transport planes.

On Friday, a parade of servicemen and military equipment and a ceremony to hoist flags of the participating countries was held. The exercises will continue at various training grounds around the country.

The exercises will culminate on June 24, at the Kovin airfield some 50 km from the capital Belgrade.

Russia sent 200 paratroopers and equipment from the 76th Guards Air Assault Division based in northwestern Russia’s Pskov.

This is the fifth Slavic Brotherhood exercise. Previously, the drills were held in Russia in 2015 and 2018, in Serbia in 2016 and in Belarus in 2017.