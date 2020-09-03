Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepts Norwegian military plane over Barents Sea

Russian radars detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea flying towards Russia’s state border on September 3, the Center said.

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. A Russian MiG-31 fighter was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian military plane over the Barents Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Thursday.

"A MiG-31BM fighter from the Northern Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to intercept the air target and prevent it from violating the Russian state border. The Russian fighter’s crew identified the air target as a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion maritime patrol plane," the National Defense Control Center said.

After the Norwegian military plane flew away from Russia’s state border, the MiG-31 fighter safely returned to its home airfield, it said.

The entire flight of the Russian fighter proceeded "in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the National Defense Control Center said.

The Norwegian military plane was not allowed to violate Russia’s state border, it stressed.