Russian Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept German military plane over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. A Russian Su-27 fighter of the Baltic Fleet was scrambled to intercept a German Air Force P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft over the Baltic Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Tuesday.

Russian radars detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea approaching Russia’s state border on September 1. A Su-27 fighter of the Baltic Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify it, the Center said.

"The Russian fighter’s crew identified the air target as a German Air Force P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft," the statement reads.

After the German military plane flew away from Russia’s state border, the Su-27 fighter safely returned to its home airfield. No violations of Russia’s state border were allowed, the National Defense Control Center stressed.

"The entire flight of the Russian Su-27 fighter proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the Center said.

Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported earlier on Tuesday that a Russian MiG-31 fighter of the Northern Fleet was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea.