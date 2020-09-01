Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepts Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. A Russian MiG-31 fighter of the Northern Fleet was scrambled to intercept a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion maritime patrol plane over the Barents Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Tuesday.

Russian airspace control systems detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea approaching Russia’s state border on September 1. A MiG-31 fighter of the Northern Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify it, the Center said.

"The Russian fighter’s crew identified the air target as a Norwegian Air Force P-3C Orion maritime patrol plane," the statement says.

After the Norwegian military plane moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield, the Center said.

"The entire flight of the MiG-31 fighter proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace. The Norwegian plane was not allowed to violate the Russian state border," the National Defense Control Center stressed.