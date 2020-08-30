US claims Russian Su-27 jets intercepted B-52 bomber in ‘unprofessional manner’

WASHINGTON, August 30. /TASS/. Two Russian Su-27 acted in an "unsafe and unprofessional" manner when intercepting the US B-52 bomber over the Black Sea, the US Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa said in a statement Saturday.

"On August 28, 202, two Russian Su-27 Flanker pilots intercepted a US Air Force B-52 bomber that was conducting routine operations in the black sea over international waters. The Russian pilots flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner while crossing within 100 feet of the nose of the B-52 multiple times at co-altitude and while in afterburner causing turbulence and restricting the B-52’s ability to maneuver," the statement reads.

"Actions like these increase the potential for midair collisions, are unnecessary, and inconsistent with good airmanship and international flight rules," the statement quotes General Jeff Harrigian, US Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa commander, as saying.

Earlier, the Russian National Defense Control Center reporter that the Russian Su-27 planes scrambled Friday to intercept the US B-52 bomber over the Black Sea. According to the Russian military, the airborne target has been detected over the neutral waters. The Center disclosed that "the pilots of the Russian jets approached the flying object at a safe distance and identified it as a US Air Force B-52 bomber," underscoring that the bomber was not allowed to violate the Russian border.

The Center also noted that the Russian planes acted in strict compliance with the international air law. After the US plane turned back, the Russian jets successfully returned to their home airfield.