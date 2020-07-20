Russia lays down two universal helicopter carriers for first time

KERCH, July 20. /TASS/. Two latest universal amphibious assault ships were laid down for the first time at the Zaliv Shipyard in Kerch on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin who attached the keel-laying plaque to the Project’s first ship.

"Today three leading Russian shipyards are simultaneously laying down six new ocean-going ships. Here, in Kerch, these are two universal amphibious assault ships. At the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg, these are two frigates and at the Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk, these are two nuclear-powered underwater cruisers," the president said.