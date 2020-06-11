Latest nuclear-powered sub to enter service with Russian Navy on June 12

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The improved Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Knyaz Vladimir will enter service with the Russian Navy on June 12, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"On Russia Day, June 12, the Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk will hold a ceremony of accepting the latest Project Borei-A (955A) strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser Knyaz Vladimir for service in the Navy and raising the St. Andrew’s naval flag on its board," the ministry said.