Russian Northern Fleet’s commander points to increased NATO activities in Arctic

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. NATO is building up its training and reconnaissance activities in the Arctic, Commander of Russia’s Northern Fleet Alexander Moiseyev said on Friday.

"NATO continues to increase the intensity and scale of its training activities in the Arctic. The number of such drills increased by 17% Reconnaissance activities increased by 15%," he said.

Nevertheless, he said that the military political situation within the boundaries of the fleet’s responsibility is stable and controlled. In his words, the Northern Fleet also increased the intensity of training activities, with as many as 590 various drills conducted throughout the outgoing year.

"Thirty long-distance missions were sent to the tactically important areas of the World Ocean in 2019. The fleet’s ships paid 23 visits to foreign ports," he said.