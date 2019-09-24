Russian troops fire T-72 tank guns in Tajikistan drills

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Armored units of Russia’s 201st military base started tactical drills at the Lyaur practice range in Tajikistan, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Tuesday.

"The crews of T-72 tanks performed a march to the area of the drills and started fortifying firing positions, command and observation posts for holding maneuverable defense against a notional enemy’s mechanized units that have overcome mountainous terrain," the press office said in a statement.

Overall, the drills involve about 1,000 personnel and over 200 armaments and items of military hardware, the statement reads.