Russia to lay keels for 22 combat, supply ships in 2020 — source

"Next year will see a record number of keel-laying ceremonies for ships, both combat and supply vessels, to be built for the Russian Navy. A total of 22 surface ships and boats, multirole nuclear-powered and diesel-electric submarines and supply vessels will begin to be built at shipyards across Russia, including Crimea," the source said.

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia’s shipbuilders will lay the keels of 22 surface ships, submarines and supply vessels for the Russian Navy in 2020, two sources in the defense-industrial complex told TASS.

Another source told TASS that for the first time in the history of Russian naval shipbuilding two universal amphibious assault ships will begin to be built at the Zaliv shipyard in Crimea (not affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation).

"There are plans for laying the keels of two upgraded frigates of project 22350 carrying 24 missiles at the Severnaya Verf shipyard, two multi-role nuclear powered submarines of project 885M Yasen-M at the Sevmash shipyard, three diesel-electric submarines of projects 636.3 Varshavyanka and 677 Lada at the Admiralty Shipyards," the source said. Various shipbuilding plants will lay the keels of corvettes, small missile ships, antisabotage boats and supply vessels.

The United Shipbuilding Corporation has refrained from comment.