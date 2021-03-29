Ilya Repin’s vandalized painting will be showcased again, says Tretyakov Gallery chief

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Specialists of Moscow’s State Tretyakov Gallery are engaged in restoration works to reanimate Russian painter Ilya Repin’s vandalized Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on 16 November 1581, with their focus being to showcase the painting in the future, Tretyakov Gallery Director Zelfira Tregulova told reporters Monday, adding that there are no talks of not showing the painting to visitors again.

"We have already conducted a wide range of research, it’s taken us a whole year. We continue to analyze, interpret and study the scope of the results that we obtained. We have a very strong basis which makes it possible for us to say that the painting will be returned to exposition. We already have this sense of confidence, we understand what stages we need to go through and expect the painting to come back after they are completed," she said.

In May 2018, a vandal broke the protective glass surrounding the painting with a metal fencing pole to seriously damage Repin’s masterpiece. Restoration of Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan started in April 2019.

After the restoration operation is completed, the painting will be exhibited in a special protective capsule. Specialists are currently unable to say when the process will be completed.