MINSK, November 17. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has emphasized that the responsibility for establishing a new security architecture on the European continent should lie primarily with Europe itself, underscoring that any effective framework must involve Russia.

"This is our home. Europe is our home, and we must take it upon ourselves to address these issues and restore order," he stated in an interview with the French magazine Le Point, as reported by the BelTA news agency. "Only after we have made progress should the Americans or any other external parties consider getting involved. That is the position of your president, in case you were not aware. We need to resolve these matters internally. If anyone is willing to assist us in this endeavor, we would welcome such support."