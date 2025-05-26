India’s top diplomat says world 'far away' from nuclear conflict between India, Pakistan

NEW DELHI, May 26. /TASS/. The current tensions between India and Pakistan are very far away from a potential nuclear conflict, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), released by the republic’s Ministry of External Affairs.

When asked how far the world was from a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, India’s top diplomat said: "Very, very far away."

According to him, "at no point" of the latest military conflict between the two countries "was a nuclear level reached." "There is a narrative as if everything that happens in our part of the world leads directly to a nuclear problem. That disturbs me a lot because it encourages terrible activities like terrorism," Jaishankar said. Instead, "much more is happening with the nuclear issue" in the Western part of the world, he argued.

Jaishankar called actions by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan "very measured, carefully considered and non-escalating steps" designed to hit terrorist targets. "After that, the Pakistani military opened fire on us. We were able to show them that we could disable their air defense systems. Then the firing stopped at their request," he explained.

Tensions escalated between the two nuclear powers following a deadly terror attack on April 22 in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, where 25 Indian citizens and one Nepalese national were killed.

Overnight on May 7, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor and carried out attacks on terrorist bases in Pakistan. In response, Pakistan delivered retaliatory strikes. On May 10, New Delhi and Islamabad agreed on a ceasefire and resolved to consider reducing the number of troops on the border.