Polish people divided on Ukraine's accession to the EU, poll shows

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Almost half of Polish people oppose Ukraine's accession to the European Union (EU), a recent poll commissioned by the Super Express newspaper showed.

The online survey was conducted by the Pollster sociological center between January 17-18 and covered 1,004 respondents aged 18 and older. The results revealed that 47% of those polled are against Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

In December 2023, EU leaders decided to start accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova. Warsaw has repeatedly stated that it would seek to speed up the negotiation process during Poland's presidency in the EU Council. Polish officials believe the discussions on the first and second stages of the negotiation process will begin in the first half of 2025.