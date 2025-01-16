Cooperation between CAR, Russia sets example for other African nations — president

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The fruitful engagement between the Central African Republic and Russia sets an example for other countries of the continent, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera said at talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"I would like to thank the government and people of Russia for the warm welcome extended to my delegation and myself. I would also like to thank your ambassador and his team and the Russian trainers who every day help strengthen cooperation between our countries," he said.

According to the presidnet, cooperation between Moscow and Bangui "has become an example for the whole of Africa and is a source of inspiration for many countries in Africa and around the world."

Touadera said Russia's support allowed CAR to avoid a new civil war in 2020 and 2021, brought stability to the country and helped it cement a place among sovereign nations.

"I would like to express my gratitude to you, Mr. President, and to the Russian Federation for the strong support that not only allowed stability to return to our country, but also allowed us to firmly take a place among sovereign states," he said.