Israeli army attacks over 185 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon in past day

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force struck about 185 facilities of the Shiite Hezbollah movement in Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the army press service said.

According to it, the targets included military infrastructure, observation posts, weapons depots, launchers and individual detachments of armed radicals.

The airstrikes were carried out simultaneously with ground forces' actions in southern Lebanon, where Israeli troops were engaged in battles against armed Hezbollah militias, locating and destroying military targets as part of a limited ground operation, the press service said.

On September 23, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Northern Arrows against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah Shia movement, carrying out massive airstrikes on its military targets. On September 30, Israel announced the start of a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon.