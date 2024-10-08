Second conference on Ukraine not to be held in November — presidential office

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The second conference on settling the conflict in Ukraine Kiev planned to organize in November will not be held, Ukrainian presidential office adviser Darya Zarovnaya said.

"The second ‘peace summit’ will not be held in November. However, everything should be ready for its preparations," she told the Telegraph media outlet.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said earlier that preparations for the conference would be finished by November. He also said that Russian should be represented at this conference.

According to Zarovnaya, so far, "thematical conferences on each provision of the 'formula' (the so-called peace formula proposed by Zelensky - TASS) are being held" and yield communiques.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized the so-called peace formula, which is being promoted by Kiev, as unrealistic as it ignores realities on the ground. Russian President Vladimir Putin set forth the conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine, which included Ukraine withdrawing troops from Donbass and Novorossia and abandoning plans to join NATO. In addition, Moscow insists that all Western sanctions be lifted and Ukraine’s non-bloc and non-nuclear status be guaranteed.

The first conference on Ukraine was held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15 and 16 at Ukraine’s initiative. Russia was not invited. Delegates from many other countries, including China, did not take part. The conference’s final communique was not supported by any of the BRICS nations. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the conference was a total failure. Such gatherings cannot serve as a basis for a lasting peace, she stressed.