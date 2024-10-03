China, Russia share stance on norms of international relations — Wang Yi

BEIJING, October 3. /TASS/. Russia and China’s positions on the main norms of international relations coincide, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in his article published in Renmin Ribao on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia.

"China and Russia are permanent members of the UN Security Council and the world’s largest powers. They share the same goals: facilitating global multipolarity, the democratization of international ties and the protection of the international system based on the UN and international law <...>. Russia and China share a firm stance on the basic norms of international relations on such issues as counteracting hegemony and power politics, illegitimate unilateral sanctions, ‘long-arm’ jurisdiction and meddling in the domestic affairs of sovereign states," the top Chinese diplomat said.

He also noted that "both sides are actively seeking out opportunities for the development of the Global South countries, facilitating the growing influence of BRICS and SCO members and participating in constructive cooperation with other countries within the framework of G20 and APEC.".