Over 2,700 people evacuated, 23 injured as Typhoon Krathon hits Taiwan

HONG KONG, October 2. /TASS/. Over 2,700 people were evacuated and 23 got injured in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

According to the news report, 23 people in Taitung County were injured due to the approaching Typhoon Krathon, with three of them hospitalized, including with serious injuries. As specified, 2,375 people were evacuated from various settlements of the county. As of Wednesday morning, Typhoon Krathon was located 160 kilometers from the southwest of the island and was moving to the coastline at a speed of 7-10 km/h, the CNA reports.

Earlier, the agency said that wind gusts inside the typhoon reached 68 meters per second. According to meteorologists, several hundred millimeters of precipitation will fall in some areas of the island in the next 24 hours, in the mountainous area of Taitung County this figure may reach 900 millimeters.

On September 28, tropical storm Krathon was formed near the Philippines, the next day intensifying to a typhoon. It is expected to hit Taiwan’s southwest coastline on Wednesday afternoon and could be the strongest typhoon to hit that part of the island in nearly 60 years. As Typhoon Krathon approaches, Taiwan has announced a storm warning, canceled all domestic flights scheduled for Wednesday and declared it a day off.