BEIJING, September 27. /TASS/. The vision of China and Brazil on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is supported by more than 110 countries of the world, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said.

In response to a TASS request to comment on attempts by Ukrainian diplomats to persuade various countries not to support the China-Brazil plan to settle the conflict in Ukraine, the spokesman said: "So far, the China-Brazil consensus has received positive feedback from more than 110 countries, reflecting the common expectations of the international community."

Jian also added that China is willing to contact relevant parties and jointly promote a political solution to the crisis.

Earlier, Politico reported, citing sources, that Ukrainian diplomats at the ongoing 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York are making efforts to prevent other countries from supporting the plan developed by China and Brazil to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. They circulated a document among the participants of the session expressing concern about China's efforts to promote its version of the cessation of hostilities.

In May, following the consultations, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and Brazilian chief presidential advisor Celso Amorim issued a six-point joint statement. It said that dialogue and negotiations were the only way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. China and Brazil proposed holding an international peace conference "at an appropriate time" "with equal participation of all parties and discussion of all peace plans." In September, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia welcomed the China-Brazil peace initiative.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky sharply criticized the Brazil-China plan, calling it "destructive." In response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Zelensky could not criticize their peace initiatives because it would be up to the West to make a decision for Kiev.